Gainwell recorded two rushes for zero yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason loss to the Dolphins. He added two receptions for eight yards.

Gainwell was the first back on the field, though most of Philadelphia's starting skill-position players sat. He wasn't particularly impressive but did show more explosiveness in the team's second preseason game. Gainwell should enter the regular season as the backup to Miles Sanders (hamstring) in the backfield.