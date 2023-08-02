Gainwell seems to have a spot on the Eagles' roster, though he's one of five backs competing for roles this summer, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gainwell, D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon all have taken snaps with the first-string offense and also with the backups. Zangaro expects the first three to make the regular-season roster, while Scott and Sermon seem to be battling for the fourth and final spot. Gainwell isn't the biggest or fastest of the bunch, nor the most skilled receiver, but he has a good command of Nick Sirianni's offense and hopes to make an impression this summer with improved pass blocking. As much as Swift and Penny remain more likely to put up start-worthy fantasy stats, it won't come as any surprise if Gainwell also has a role in the Week 1 gameplan, which would make it that much harder for his backfield mates to put up big numbers