Gainwell finished Sunday's 23-14 win over the Rams with seven carries for 17 yards and pulled in one of his two targets for seven more yards through the air.

The Eagles' backfield has settled into a distinct hierarchy in recent weeks, with D'Andre Swift the clear No. 1 option and Gainwell the clear No. 2. For the third consecutive week, no other back saw the field for a single offensive snap. Gainwell likely needs an injury to Swift to gain broader fantasy relevance, however, as he's averaged a modest 31 combined rushing and receiving yards on 9.7 touches per game over those three weeks. He's also yet to find the end zone this season.