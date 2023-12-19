Gainwell rushed six times for 21 yards in Monday's loss to the Seahawks.
Gainwell's six carries marked his highest total since Week 7, but he also went without a reception for the second week in a row. He remains the clear second running back behind D'Andre Swift, and neither his average of 29.7 yards from scrimmage per game nor his two total touchdowns on the season are particularly useful for fantasy purposes.
