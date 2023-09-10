With Rashaad Penny expected to be a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup against New England, Gainwell and Boston Scott will operate as the primary backups to D'Andre Swift, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The Eagles were always expected to have a backfield committee after moving on from Miles Sanders while adding Swift and Penny this offseason. That likely won't change in Week 1. While Swift will presumably start and operate as a lead back, Gainwell and Scott should be mixed in often given their familiarity with Philadelphia's system. Gainwell, a 2021 fifth-round pick, has showcased a solid dual-threat skill set during his first two years in the league, but his role has always been limited.