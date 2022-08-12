Gainwell (hip) isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason contest versus the Jets, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Gainwell was held out of Tuesday's practice due to a hip issue, which seemingly will keep him in street clothes for the Eagles' first exhibition. With Boston Scott currently in the concussion protocol, Miles Sanders, Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks and DeAndre Torrey are the team's options out of the backfield Friday.
