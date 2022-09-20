Gainwell rushed twice for seven yards and pulled in one of his two targets for an 11-yard reception in Monday's win over the Vikings.

Gainwell looked like the clear No. 2 back on the Eagles' depth chart in Week 1, but he wasn't significantly ahead of Boston Scott this time around. He only had a small edge over Scott in snaps (19 to 15), while Scott beat him in touches (five to three). Gainwell didn't help his case by missing a screen pass midway through the fourth quarter, with the ball deflecting off him for a Jordan Hicks interception, something which could potentially tilt things in Scott's favor going forward.