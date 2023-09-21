Gainwell (ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Gainwell got the Week 1 start out of the Eagles backfield and managed 74 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. He emerged from that contest with a rib injury that ended up sidelining him for last Thursday's win against the Vikings. Fellow running back D'Andre Swift took advantage of Gainwell's absence, taking 28 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown while adding three catches (on three targets) for six yards. Swift likely will remain Philadelphia's No. 1 RB for the foreseeable future, even when Gainwell is cleared for game action. Having said that, Boston Scott didn't practice Thursday because he's in the concussion protocol, which could allow Gainwell to be the primary backup behind Swift on Monday in Tampa Bay, assuming Gainwell is active.