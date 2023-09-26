Gainwell (ribs) rushed 14 times for 43 yards and caught one of two targets for five yards in Monday's 25-11 win over the Buccaneers.

Gainwell's first carry in his return from a one-game absence came on 4th and 1, and he got stuffed for minus-1 yard to end Philadelphia's opening drive in the red zone. He finished with 14 carries to D'Andre Swift's 16, but Swift was vastly more effective, churning out 130 rushing yards on the heels of last week's 175-yard performance on the ground. The gap in attempts was much wider while the game was still in doubt, as eight of Gainwell's carries came on the final drive. Swift's the leader in Philadelphia's backfield heading into a Week 4 home game against the Commanders, but Gainwell's the clear No. 2 option over Rashaad Penny, who didn't register a touch Monday.