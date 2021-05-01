The Eagles selected Gainwell in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 150th overall.

The best running back available, Gainwell ends up in an interesting landing spot in Philadelphia. Gainwell opted out of the 2020 season at Memphis but was electrifying in 2019 as the primary running back the reason why Antonio Gibson was so lightly used in the Tiger backfield. Pass-catching is Gainwell's strong suit, having reeled in 51 of 61 targets for 610 yards in that season, which is rare efficiency for a running back. That skill compliments Miles Sanders, who struggled in the passing game with a 52 percent catch rate in 2020. Gainwell is a very real threat to take passing down work off Sanders' plate right away.