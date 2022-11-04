Gainwell rushed four times for 22 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 16 yards in the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Gainwell was able to complement backfield mate Miles Sanders' strong night on the ground (17-93-1) with his third rushing touchdown of the season on a four-yard run in the latter portion of the second quarter. Gainwell remains firmly behind Sanders in the backfield pecking order, but his season-high reception and receiving yardage totals combined with the score made it the second-year back's best fantasy performance of the season overall.