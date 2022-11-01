Gainwell carried the ball once for three yards and caught one pass for eight yards in Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.
The Eagles won by a comfortable 35-13 score, but it was Boston Scott, not Gainwell, who got the garbage-time carries. Gainwell saw the field for just 14 offensive snaps and remains far from a fantasy-relevant role.
