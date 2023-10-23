Gainwell rushed eight times for 16 yards and a touchdown without being targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Dolphins.

D'Andre Swift (15-62-0) did the heavy lifting for Philadelphia's ground game Sunday, but it was Gainwell who cashed in a short touchdown on the Eagles' final scoring drive. It was the backup's first trip to the end zone in six active games this season. The curious coaching decision to start Gainwell over Swift back in Week 1 is looking more like an anomaly with each passing week, leaving the backup with little fantasy appeal heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Commanders.