Gainwell carried the ball five times for 19 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, adding one catch on two targets for a loss of two yards.

Gainwell put the Eagles in front late in the first half with a 10-yard touchdown run, his second of the year. While he's now on pace for a respectable 8.5 touchdowns this season, he still isn't playing a major role in the Eagles' offense. Even with Boston Scott out with a rib injury, Gainwell played just 22 snaps and received just six touches.