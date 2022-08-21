Gainwell rushed 11 times for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-20 preseason win over the Browns.
Gainwell saw Boston Scott start at running back and cap Philadelphia's opening drive with a one-yard touchdown. Once he was called on for the Eagles' second series, however, Gainwell made his presence felt. In fact, all 11 of his carries came on that drive, which he punctuated with a two-yard score of his own. In doing so, Gainwell made a good impression after missing the team's preseason opener with a hip issue, which should help his case to serve as Miles Sanders' (hamstring) top understudy this season.
