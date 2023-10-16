Gainwell finished Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Jets with two carries for 13 yards and added four more receiving yards on one reception.

Gainwell didn't trail primary running back DeAndre Swift by a wide margin in snap count (40 to 29), but Swift had 10 carries to Gainwell's two. That represented a season low for Gainwell, who's now carried the ball a total of 13 times over the last three weeks after receiving 14 carries in each of the first two games of the year.