Gainwell rushed once for one yard and caught his only target for four yards in Monday's 21-17 win over the Chiefs.

Gainwell played just 17 of the Eagles' 56 offensive snaps Sunday, as his two touches and five total yards accounted for his lowest totals of the season. The veteran is clearly behind D'Andre Swift in the running back pecking order, and should remain in a limited role barring injuries. Gainwell will look to get more involved in a Week 12 showdown with the Bills.