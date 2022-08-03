Gainwell will have a role in the Eagles' offense this season, though Miles Sanders remains the team's top running back, Bo Wulf of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles have rotated Gainwell, Sanders and Boston Scott through the first team in practice, but head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear that Sanders is still the starter. Gainwell had 68 carries and 33 catches as a rookie, reaching double-digit touches five times.