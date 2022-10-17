Gainwell rushed for a season-high 25 yards on five carries in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Gainwell got the Eagles into the red zone to set up their first score with a nine-yard rush late in the first quarter, but his overall impact on the game remained small even in a season-best performance. He only saw the field for 17 offensive snaps, well below Miles Sanders' 44, with the Eagles showing no inclination to move to a more even split.