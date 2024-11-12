Gainwell rushed seven times for 30 yards and added one catch for nine yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Giants.
Gainwell saw his second-most touches of the season, trailing his 14 touches in a Week 7 blowout over the Giants. If the Eagles' hot streak continues, expects some more garbage-time action for Gainwell, but that makes him at best an unreliable source for a small handful of fantasy points.
