Gainwell gained 15 yards on three carries and added 38 more yards on a trio of receptions in Sunday's 35-10 win over Tennessee.

Gainwell averaged 3.9 touches through the Eagles' first 10 games, but he's now averaged 7.5 touches across the team's last two contests. While that's a noticeable trend in the right direction, Gainwell's workload remains far too low for him to be a reliable fantasy option.