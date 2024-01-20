Gainwell rushed 84 times for 364 yards and two touchdowns i n 16 regular-season games, adding 30 catches for 183 yards through the air.

Gainwell's carries and yards both represented career highs, albeit not by huge margins over his 68 carries for 291 yards as rookie. He also saw his workload get scaled back significantly after his first two games, as he averaged four carries per game the rest of the way after carrying the ball 14 times in each of his first two contests. It's unlikely he suddenly becomes the lead back for the Eagles next season.