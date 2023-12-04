Gainwell had two carries for five yards and caught five of six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

D'Andre Swift (undisclosed) left Sunday's contest late after absorbing a big hit in the loss to San Francisco, leaving Gainwell as the next man up on Philadelphia's depth chart. The latter finished with his best receiving performance of the season, but most of that production came while the former was healthy. The nature and severity of Swift's injury are currently undisclosed, but Gainwell figures to receive the biggest boost in fantasy value for Week 14 should the Eagles' starter miss next Sunday's tilt against Dallas.