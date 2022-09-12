Gainwell rushed five times for 20 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's Week 1 win over the Lions, adding 12 more yards through the air while pulling i n two of four targets.

Gainwell was used as the clear No. 2 back behind Miles Sanders, with Sanders receiving roughly twice as many snaps (40 to 23) and roughly twice as many touches (15 to 7). That limits Gainwell's fantasy value for now, though he's set up well to be the primary beneficiary of any future Sanders injury, as he was clearly ahead of Boston Scott, who received 14 snaps and four touches. All three running backs rushed for a touchdown, with Gainwell's extending the Eagles' lead to 17 on the first drive of the second half.