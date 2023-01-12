Gainwell carried the ball five times for 35 yards in Sunday's Week 18 win over the Giants, giving him 240 yards on the season.

Gainwell didn't make a big impact on the regular-season finale, though his 35 yards represented his second-highest mark of the season. With starting running back Miles Sanders staying healthy all season and finishing eighth in the league with 259 carries, there simply wasn't much for Gainwell to do. The second-year back's 4.5 yards per carry was a small step forward from his 4.3-yard average as a rookie, but he took steps back in carries (53), yards, receptions (23), receiving yards (169) and total touchdowns (4).