Gainwell carried the ball three times for 20 yards in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

The Eagles continue to have a very clear hierarchy at the running back position and don't appear to be interested in anything close to a committee. Even with Boston Scott out with a rib injury and replacement third-string option Trey Sermon claiming just three snaps, Gainwell was out-snapped by Miles Sanders by a 54-16 margin. The Eagles' rushing attack is potent enough that Gainwell would instantly become quite an interesting option should Sanders get hurt, but there's little reason to look towards a player averaging 23.3 total yards on 4.4 touches per game until that happens.