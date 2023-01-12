Gainwell carried the ball five times for 35 yards and record a seven-yard reception in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Gainwell didn't make a big impact on the regular-season finale, though his 35 rushing yards represented his second-highest mark of the season. With starting running back Miles Sanders staying healthy all season and finishing eighth in the league with 259 carries, the Eagles didn't have much room left over for Gainwell to carve out a larger role on offense. The second-year back's 4.5 yards-per-carry average was a small step forward from his 4.3 YPC as a rookie, but he took steps back in carries (53), yards (240), receptions (23), receiving yards (169) and total touchdowns (four).
