Gainwell carried the ball three times for six yards in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

Gainwell was back to being the clear second running back this time around, as his 22 snaps were far fewer than Miles Sanders' 41 but far more than Boston Scott's seven. Despite those snaps, though, he again failed to play a significant role in the Eagles' offense. Through three games, he's averaging 18.7 total yards on 4.3 touches per game. With the undefeated Eagles likely seeing little reason to shake up their game plan, it will probably take an injury to Sanders to give Gainwell fantasy relevance.