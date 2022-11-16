Gainwell finished with one carry for seven yards and one catch for five yards in Monday's loss to the Commanders.
After tying his season high with seven touches and a score in Week 9, Gainwell tied his season-low with just two touches in Week 10. He continues to have minimal fantasy relevance and doesn't even produce all that many points when he happens to find the end zone, as his workload is simply too small.
