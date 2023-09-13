Gainwell (ribs) is trending in the wrong direction for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wednesday's injury report will reveal an official game designation for Gainwell, but his odds of availability aren't looking good after missing practice Monday and Tuesday. Granted, those were walkthrough sessions, but Gainwell will likely need to log at least limited activity Wednesday to have a chance of suiting up Week 2. He led Philadelphia's backfield Week 1, so an absence from Gainwell would spell increased opportunities for D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott, who handled depth roles in the versus New England. Rashaad Penny, who was inactive Week 1, could also contribute if Gainwell misses time.