Gainwell rushed twice for a loss of two yards in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Commanders but added five catches for 30 yards.

Gainwell played a minimal role in the rushing game, but his receptions, receiving yards and targets (five) all represented season highs. In terms of total touches, however, he's now been held to single digits for five consecutive games, and his offensive snap count fell to a season-low 18.