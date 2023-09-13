Gainwell (ribs) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Gainwell was unable to practice at all during Week 2 prep due to a rib injury, and his absence Thursday will leave the Eagles backfield in the hands of D'Andre Swift, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny. Philadelphia doesn't play again until Monday, Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay, so he'll have almost two weeks to rest and recover before the team next needs to make a decision on his availability.