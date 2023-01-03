Gainwell didn't carry the ball a single time in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints but did catch a pair of passes for 17 yards.
Gainwell saw the field for just 15 offensive snaps, fewer than not just Miles Sanders but also Boston Scott. Since the Eagles will need to play their starters in Week 18, as they've yet to clinch the division title, Gainwell should remain off the fantasy radar.
