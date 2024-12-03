Gainwell finished Sunday's 24-19 win over the Ravens with zero rushes and zero receptions.
Gainwell's role has been small all season while stuck behind Saquon Barkley, but this was the first time he failed to receive a single touch. You have to go all the way back to Week 15 of his rookie season (2021) to find the last time Gainwell went an entire game without touching the ball on offense. Gainwell only saw the field for seven offensive snaps on Sunday, though third-string running back Will Shipley only saw the field for one, so there's no indication of a depth chart shakeup.
More News
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Finally finds end zone•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Five touches in Week 11 win•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Seven carries in blowout win•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Just 10 yards on six touches•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Five carries in 20-point win•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Racks up yards in garbage time•