Pickett completed 25 of 42 pass attempts (60 percent) for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interceptions across five regular-season appearances with the Eagles in 2024. He also rushed nine times for 15 yards and one touchdown, and he fumbled once.

Almost all of Pickett's offensive snaps came in two appearances, Week 16 and Week 17, when he filled in for a concussed Jalen Hurts before being forced off the field due to a ribs injury of his own. Pickett was cleared in time for the start of Philadelphia's playoff run, ultimately playing a backup role behind Hurts en route to the team's Super Bowl LIX victory. He has one year remaining on his deal with the Eagles and figures to reprise his role as Hurts' backup for the 2025 season.