The Steelers are trading Pickett to the Eagles for a draft pick swap, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As recently as 10 days ago, multiple Pittsburgh beat reporters said the team preferred to keep Pickett and Mason Rudolph and then let them compete for the starting job. Both are now gone and will be backups for other teams, while the Steelers have Russell Wilson as the lone QB on their offseason roster. The move to Philadelphia might help Pickett's development but also means he'll have no opportunity to compete for the top spot, instead serving as a clear backup to Jalen Hurts. The 2022 first-round pick has two seasons remaining on his rookie contract, plus a fifth-year option for 2026 that's unlikely to be picked up.