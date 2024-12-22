Pickett said he had X-rays on his ribs after Sunday's 36-33 loss at Washington, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports. Stepping in for Jalen Hurts (concussion) in the first quarter, Pickett completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception and recorded three carries for 13 yards.

Pickett replaced Hurts early on and directed the Eagles offense for the rest of the contest, but emergency third quarterback Tanner McKee was spotted throwing passes on the sideline in the fourth quarter, which coincided with the former seemingly committing a fumble that was ruled an incomplete pass upon review. Pickett confirmed that the rib injury occurred on that play and that he'll be evaluated further Monday. With Hurts in the protocol for head injuries and Pickett banged-up as well, Philadelphia's QB situation is in some flux as the team gears up for a matchup with the Cowboys next Sunday.