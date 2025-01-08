Pickett (ribs) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
The same goes for Jalen Hurts, who remains in concussion protocol but was the first QB to go through drills during Wednesday's practice. Pickett likely will be healthy enough to play this Sunday against Green Bay, but the Eagles hope he'll only be needed for a backup role and not as a replacement for Hurts.
