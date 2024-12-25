Pickett (ribs) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Meanwhile, starting QB Jalen Hurts (left finger/concussion) was listed as a non-participant to kick off Week 17 prep. Considering Pickett would have logged some reps if the Eagles had held practice Wednesday, he seems to be in a better position than Hurts to make himself available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but former may need to progress to full participation Thursday and/or Friday in order to avoid a designation entering the weekend. Tanner McKee currently is the healthiest signal-caller on Philadelphia's active roster.
More News
-
Eagles' Kenny Pickett: Injures ribs during spot duty•
-
Eagles' Kenny Pickett: First Eagles snaps in garbage time•
-
Eagles' Kenny Pickett: Does little in preseason finale•
-
Eagles' Kenny Pickett: Modest numbers in another start•
-
Eagles' Kenny Pickett: Unimpressive in preseason opener•
-
Eagles' Kenny Pickett: Dealt to Eagles•