Pickett (ribs) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Meanwhile, starting QB Jalen Hurts (left finger/concussion) was listed as a non-participant to kick off Week 17 prep. Considering Pickett would have logged some reps if the Eagles had held practice Wednesday, he seems to be in a better position than Hurts to make himself available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but former may need to progress to full participation Thursday and/or Friday in order to avoid a designation entering the weekend. Tanner McKee currently is the healthiest signal-caller on Philadelphia's active roster.