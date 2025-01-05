Pickett (ribs) remains listed as questionable but isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though neither Pickett nor No. 1 quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion/finger) practiced this week, Pickett took a designation into the weekend, whereas the Eagles have already ruled Hurts out. The Eagles are still likely to make Pickett inactive this week, though he'll presumably be the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback rather than Hurts. Third-string quarterback Tanner McKee took all the first-team reps in practice this week and will draw his first career start Sunday, while Ian Book should serve as McKee's top backup. Assuming both he and Hurts move past their respective injuries in time for the wild-card round, Pickett will likely settle back into his normal No. 2 role.