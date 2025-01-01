Pickett (ribs) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier Wednesday that many starters won't be available for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Giants, including starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion/finger) and No. 1 running back Saquon Barkley. Sirianni was also non-committal regarding Pickett's availability for the Week 18 contest, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Consequently, the Eagles' practices Thursday and Friday will be key to determining who among Pickett and fellow quarterback Tanner McKee will draw the start under center in Week 18.