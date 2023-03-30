The Eagles signed Street on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Street is now in line to join last season's NFC champs in 2023 following Thursday's agreement. The 287-pounder joined the league in 2019 and spent the first three years of his career in San Francisco before he eventually joined the Saints prior to the start of last season. Coming off his most productive campaign in 2022, Street registered 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks across 17 games suited up for. He'll now join what was already considered a loaded defensive line corps alongside Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat and Jordan Davis.