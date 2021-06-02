Johnson agreed to a pay cut after the Eagles claimed him off waivers last month, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Johnson originally was scheduled for a base salary and cap hit around $1.37 million, but he'll now settle for $920,000, the league minimum for a player with three accrued NFL seasons. The 2018 second-round pick will need to battle for a roster spot in Philadelphia, joining a backfield that includes Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard and fifth-round rookie Kenneth Gainwell. There isn't a clear roster lock beyond Sanders, though it would be surprising if Scott did't make the cut.