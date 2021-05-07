Philadelphia claimed Johnson off waivers from the Lions on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Eagles continue to add depth behind top tailback Miles Sanders, with Johnson joining the likes of Boston Scott, Jordan Howard and fifth-round rookie Kenneth Gainwell in the backfield. Johnson still has youth on his side -- his 24th birthday won't come until June -- and his issues with efficiency and availability over the last two seasons can largely be blamed on injury. Still, facing real competition for a limited amount of depth touches doesn't bode well for Johnson's chances of manufacturing a career resurgence in the final year of his rookie contract.
More News
-
Kerryon Johnson: Time in Detroit comes to an end•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Praised by new position coach•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: May not fit with new coaching staff•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Minimal role in season finale•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Catches two passes•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: No touches against Titans•