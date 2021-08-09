Johnson currently looks to be ahead of Jordan Howard for a spot on the Eagles' roster, Chris Franklin of NJ.com reports.

Johnson's ability as a receiver and pass blocker has given him an advantage over the more one-dimensional Howard in camp thus far. Additionally, the 24-year-old has quieted concerns over his health as his previously balky knee hasn't given him any trouble to date. He's also become a mentor to some of the team's younger backs. Rookie Kenneth Gainwell is generating buzz in camp as well. and the pair look likely to fill out the running-back depth chart for Philadelphia on game days behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.