Byard is active for Sunday's Week 8 contest against Washington.

Byard joined Philadelphia via a trade with Tennessee this past Monday, and he's been able to acquaint himself with the Eagles' playbook well enough to suit up six days later. The veteran safety should immediately slot into a starting role opposite Reed Blankenship in his Philadelphia debut. Byard was performing well with the Titans prior to the trade, tallying 47 tackles (30 solo) over six contests.