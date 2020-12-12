Seymour was elevated to the active roster Saturday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
After ample time away from an NFL team, the Eagles have added Seymour to the 53-man roster. The cornerback missed the entirety of the 2018 season after undergoing double-labrum repair surgery and was unable to earn a roster spot with the Panthers for the 2019 season. Seymour will add a depth role to the Eagles' defense and should assist Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox and Nickell Robey-Coleman in Sunday's game.
