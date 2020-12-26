Seymour (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Seymour played at least 35 defensive snaps in each of the last two weeks, but he'll be unable to take the field against Dallas on Sunday. His final chance to suit up during the regular season will be Jan. 3 against Washington.
