Philadelphia selected James-Newby in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 252nd overall.

James-Newby enjoyed a six-year college career that ended with New Mexico in 2025, when he was selected to the All-MWC First-Team after posting 52 total tackles, including 9.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and five pass defenses across 13 games. He's not the most powerful pass-rushing prospect in the drat, but James-Newby beat opposing blockers with his burst off the snap, though he'll need to become a more reliable tackler to see meaningful snaps at the NFL level. He'll compete with the likes of Jalyx Hunt, Jose Ramirez, Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka for rotational snaps at the edge rusher position behind Nolan Smith and the newly acquired Jonathan Greenard (shoulder).