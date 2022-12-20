Wallace (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
Wallace was called upon to start at safety this past weekend versus Chicago given that Reed Blankenship (knee) was inactive and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) was on injured reserve. It appears as if the 25-year-old came out of Sunday's win with a hip issue, and he's since been listed as a non-participant during Tuesday's walk-through session as a result. If Wallace is unable to gain medical clearance in time for Philadelphia's Week 16 matchup against Dallas, then both Blankenship (who was listed as a full participant Tuesday) and Marcus Epps should handle starting safety duties for the time being.
